"Krone" commentary

Europe facing a new order

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:00
0 Kommentare

It is good when the guns fall silent, but the capitulation of Ukraine that Trump is offering Putin will unfortunately not bring the desired peace. Capitulation negotiations are a signal to the Kremlin: war is worth it!

This directly affects the security of other countries. It is imperative to build a new security system at European level. To this end, the core of a kind of Euro-NATO was formed at the crisis summit in London - including Canada and Turkey.

France's decision to forego its traditional role of playing first fiddle shows just how urgent it is for Europe to stand together. President Macron is lining up alongside the UK. The two are Europe's nuclear weapons powers; so far for their own national security. They could place a nuclear umbrella over Europe, but even that would not be enough for a credible deterrent. Ultimately, the USA is needed - for example with its observation and command network from space.

Europe must also be prepared for a withdrawal of troops or at least a significant reduction of US troops in Europe. Because Trump has simply changed sides: the US military is no longer allowed to irritate Russia with cyber operations.

Power knows no vacuum. If America leaves, Russia will come in as a hegemonic power. It is up to Europe to prevent this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
