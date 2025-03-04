650 dead in shipwreck: trial in Vienna

To which both the 27-year-old and the 29-year-old plead not guilty. Wissam Barbar, defence lawyer for the first defendant, explains: "My client didn't organize anything at all. He had nothing to do with money at all." At least as far as the five victims of the shipwreck off Pylos are concerned. Because in two other cases, he pleaded guilty to facilitating or attempting to facilitate their illegal journey to Europe.