Schönborn succession: decision delayed

Government also involved

The new government, which has just been sworn in, also has an important role to play in the appointment of the new archbishop. Under the concordat, the Council of Ministers must usually give the go-ahead before the appointment is made. According to reports, this has not yet happened. The spring general assembly of the Bishops' Conference in the Archabbey of Pannonhalma in Hungary in mid-March will therefore most likely take place without a new Archbishop of Vienna.