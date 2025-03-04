Take part & win
The “Krone” takes you to Cirque du Soleil
On Thursday, March 13, the big premiere of the successful show "Kurios" by the fantastic and magical Cirque du Soleil will take place in Vienna Neu Marx and with the "Krone" you can be there live on the day of the premiere!
Breathtaking acrobatics meets technology - that's how you could describe the show "Kurios - Kuriositätenkabinett", which is being performed in Vienna for the first time. The brand new Grand-Chapiteau tent was erected on February 16 at the Hermine-Jursa-Gasse in Vienna - Neu Marx and the show is enjoying sensational demand. Weeks before the start, 90,000 tickets have already been sold.
What if...
At the heart of the show is a hidden cosmos that exists in the past, full of crazy ideas and great dreams, and an explorer whose imagination inspires his belief in miracles. Embedded in breathtaking acrobatics, the mechanical marionettes of this legendary cabinet of curiosities are brought to life by extraterrestrial characters. The hustle and bustle takes its course as the bizarre, benevolent visitors turn the laboratory upside down with a touch of poetry and humor.
Kurios asks the viewer what if we could unlock the door to a world of wonder by stimulating our imagination and opening ourselves up to the unseen. The critically acclaimed production combines world-class artistry with refreshing fantasy and comedy.
Take part and win
The "Krone" will take you to the big festive premiere on March 13 at 19:30 in Vienna Neu Marx. We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the premiere. But that's not all! We are also giving away 3x2 tickets for an exclusive backstage tour including a visit to the show for a date after the premiere. Before the performance begins, you can take a look behind the scenes of one of the biggest circus shows in the world and then watch the unique performance afterwards. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of March 10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the free "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe before the closing date will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
