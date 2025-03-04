The “Krone” takes you to Cirque du Soleil

Take part and win

The "Krone" will take you to the big festive premiere on March 13 at 19:30 in Vienna Neu Marx. We are giving away 10x2 tickets for the premiere. But that's not all! We are also giving away 3x2 tickets for an exclusive backstage tour including a visit to the show for a date after the premiere. Before the performance begins, you can take a look behind the scenes of one of the biggest circus shows in the world and then watch the unique performance afterwards. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of March 10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!