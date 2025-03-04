An ice bull is in a scoring mood of late

"They won't let us get chances so easily, especially in the power play," Benji Nissner is convinced. With his sixth brace of the season, he has also been the most prolific on-ice bull in the last ten games. Together with Schneider, who scored the third goal, and Raffl, the top offense was in the picture. "We're feeling good. We're fresh, we're young. It's fun to play ice hockey with these two," said "Nissi" (27) with "Schneids" (33) and "Pomsche" (38).