Benji Nissner
An ice bull is in a scoring mood of late
Bulls crack Benjamin Nissner currently knows best where the opposition's box is. The Viennese scored twice in the play-off opener. Champions take 2-0 lead in ICE Hockey League quarter-final series in Szekesfehervar today.
The Ice Bulls were on the bus to Szekesfehervar yesterday at an unusually early 11.30 am. Where the second quarter-final meeting awaits coach David's squad today. "The win at the start feels good for once. We'll learn from a few things, want to keep moving forward and definitely expect a more intense encounter," said defenseman Nash Nienhuis for the Bulls, who didn't allow anything this time in the penalty kill, which hasn't been crowned with success so far.
We feel good. We're fresh, we're young. It's fun to play field hockey with these two
Benjamin Nissner über die Linienchemie
"They won't let us get chances so easily, especially in the power play," Benji Nissner is convinced. With his sixth brace of the season, he has also been the most prolific on-ice bull in the last ten games. Together with Schneider, who scored the third goal, and Raffl, the top offense was in the picture. "We're feeling good. We're fresh, we're young. It's fun to play ice hockey with these two," said "Nissi" (27) with "Schneids" (33) and "Pomsche" (38).
Salzburg's last defeat in Hungary came in January 2024, and they have only lost twice in the three play-off series they have won - in 2019, losing 1:0 and 2:1 on the road.
Still on the Alps Hockey League: Zell's Polar Bears are free to play today in the championship round. There is nothing left to shake about their first place. The Pinzgau team will be the first to pick their quarterfinal opponent on Wednesday (9:30 a.m.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
