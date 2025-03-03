Vorteilswelt
Frenchman reveals:

End of career? Pinturault ends the guesswork

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 21:37

Alexis Pinturault wants to give it another go. As the Frenchman, who injured his knee again five weeks ago, revealed on Monday in the ServusTV program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7", he wants to return to the Ski World Cup next season. 

Although Pinturault enjoys watching the World Cup on television, he says it would be nicer to compete himself. After tearing his cruciate ligament last year, the 2020/21 overall World Cup winner had another serious crash in the Kitzbühel Super-G this year and had to be airlifted out. 

"Didn't want to do it again"
"An injury is always difficult to accept. You don't know how long it will take, you don't know how complicated everything is," Pinturault recalls of the fall. "I immediately felt that something was broken. I didn't want to go through this process again, I didn't want to go to rehab again. Thank goodness the diagnosis was far more positive than I thought." Which also makes a comeback in the new season possible ...

"I still have to take my time, but the goal is to return next year," says the 33-year-old, already looking ahead. It is still unclear in which disciplines he will step on the gas; Pinturault slipped out of the top 30 in the slalom, super-G and downhill. However, his main focus is on the giant slalom anyway, in which he also wants to compete for a medal at the 2026 Olympic Games.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
