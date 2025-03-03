End of career? Pinturault ends the guesswork

"Didn't want to do it again"

"An injury is always difficult to accept. You don't know how long it will take, you don't know how complicated everything is," Pinturault recalls of the fall. "I immediately felt that something was broken. I didn't want to go through this process again, I didn't want to go to rehab again. Thank goodness the diagnosis was far more positive than I thought." Which also makes a comeback in the new season possible ...