SPÖ district leader Ernst Nevrivy is holding on – for now

He is said to have given away secret information for soccer tickets. The judiciary is also investigating the allotment garden affair. Nevrivy denies any guilt and is convinced that "nothing will remain of this indictment." The presumption of innocence applies to him. He is said to have revealed the planned location for a depot extension to the Wienwert Management Board in advance, whereupon the latter acquired the property and Wiener Linien had to buy it from him at a much higher price. This allegedly caused the City of Vienna a loss of around 850,000 euros. Around 36,000 euros were also improperly given to a music group from his home district."