"Criticism not allowed"
SPÖ district leader Ernst Nevrivy is holding on – for now
Ernst Nevrivy, district leader of Donaustadt, has been heavily criticized due to charges and investigations, but the party youth continue to insist on his resignation. But he is not thinking about it.
"Much achieved. A lot to do." The election posters of district leader Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ) hang all over Donaustadt. The eloquent Social Democrat has been at the helm of Vienna's largest district for more than 10 years. But he has been targeted by corruption investigators and will probably have to stand trial in the Wienwert case after the summer.
He is said to have given away secret information for soccer tickets. The judiciary is also investigating the allotment garden affair. Nevrivy denies any guilt and is convinced that "nothing will remain of this indictment." The presumption of innocence applies to him. He is said to have revealed the planned location for a depot extension to the Wienwert Management Board in advance, whereupon the latter acquired the property and Wiener Linien had to buy it from him at a much higher price. This allegedly caused the City of Vienna a loss of around 850,000 euros. Around 36,000 euros were also improperly given to a music group from his home district."
Only three deletions in a secret ballot
The district party remains firmly behind him. This is demonstrated by the fact that he was elected as the top candidate in the secret ballot with 93.3% - with only three deletions, as Nevrivy proudly emphasizes. Criticism of the powerful politician is only voiced behind closed doors. "Talking back is not allowed and is not tolerated in the district," says a party official who wishes to remain anonymous. Former opponents, such as former state secretary Muna Duzdar, were dumped coldly. However, she is now back in the National Council. Because of castling by the new federal government.
Announced revolutions usually do not take place
On Monday evening, the Socialist Youth introduced an initiative resolution in the district committee entitled "Impeachment must be followed by resignation!". However, the three representatives of the party youth were pretty much alone in the 70-strong district committee. Nevrivy is staying on and wants to continue. "Working for the people of Donaustadt is the best job I can imagine, and I want to do this job for many more years," Nevrivy told "Krone".
