Fighting myths about Tyrol’s tourism with “F.act”
The state of Tyrol, the MCI and the University of Innsbruck present a new "Center for Research, Tourism and Media". Their aim is to create clear facts. These are also available to the public.
"Skiing will no longer be possible in 20 years due to climate change." "Snow cannons consume huge amounts of energy." ... These and other myths revolve around tourism. According to Hubert Siller from MCI, the fact is that "snow cannons only account for one percent of total energy consumption".
Fact or "F.acT" is also the name of the new "Center for Tourism, Research and Media", which was set up in cooperation with the state, the MCI and the University of Innsbruck.
The aim is to dispel myths surrounding the topic of tourism.
Hubert Siller
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Facts are available on the website
A dedicated website - www.fact.tirol - has also been created for this purpose. The aim is to "dispel myths about tourism" and present facts. "Scientific studies are used to collect data at both national and international level. Central research questions relate to ecological, transport-related, labor market-related and climatic changes, the stakeholders' sense of responsibility and sustainability," explains Birgit Pikkemaat from the University of Innsbruck.
Several target groups
F.act's target groups are tourism associations, tourism businesses, but also the general public and the media. "F.act sheets and studies are made available on the website. Once a month, interested parties can receive a newsletter on current tourism topics," continues Pikkemaat.
"In the 2023/24 tourism year, we recorded 48.8 million overnight stays and 12.4 million arrivals. However, success depends not only on guests, but also on the attitude of Tyroleans towards tourism," says Provincial Councillor for Tourism Mario Gerber. The facts should contribute to this.
F.act sheets and studies are available on the website. Once a month, interested parties can receive a newsletter on current tourism topics.
Birgit Pikkemaat
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Don't hide the downsides"
"Of course, we don't want to hide the downsides of tourism. But the aim must be to have fact-based discussions. This will not only strengthen tourism as an important economic factor, but also the university location," concludes Cornelia Hagele.
