Fighting myths about Tyrol’s tourism with “F.act”

Facts are available on the website

A dedicated website - www.fact.tirol - has also been created for this purpose. The aim is to "dispel myths about tourism" and present facts. "Scientific studies are used to collect data at both national and international level. Central research questions relate to ecological, transport-related, labor market-related and climatic changes, the stakeholders' sense of responsibility and sustainability," explains Birgit Pikkemaat from the University of Innsbruck.