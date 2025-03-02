Star Hinteregger hot:
A violet "lucky goal" for a 1:0 lead, then LASK turned it around to 2:1 in Klagenfurt - that's how Austria star Martin Hinteregger hit the table after the first Bundesliga defeat in 2025.
"Easter and Christmas have to coincide if we want to make it into the top six," said the convalescing Klagenfurt defender Simon Straudi before Sunday's home game against LASK. And in the end, the Waidmannsdorf team's chances of making the top 6 were finally mathematically over. .
Because they failed to win against the "spectre" from Linz at the 23rd attempt, suffering their first defeat in 2025 after three games with a 2-1 defeat. Which didn't have to happen!
Out of place stadium announcer
Because it had started so well: Martin Hinteregger sets up Solomon Bonnah with a dream cross-field pass from a standing start - and he puts his ripped cross into the corner of the net after just three minutes! "That was luck", Bonnah, who was celebrated as "SalAmon Bonnah" by the once again completely out of place neo-stadium announcer, was to say after his first goal of the season.
LASK then took control and Violett were punished for their passivity: Berisha received the ball from Jaritz at his feet, was tackled too timidly by Salifou and Bonnah - and finished superbly from 18 meters to make it 1:1 (14').
Austria, with the completely out-of-form Binder in attack, had just missed the 2:1 by centimeters through the always dangerous Bobzien (52') - then LASK turned the match around on the counterattack: Adeniran lets Mahrer slip into space, crosses to Entrup, who then had an easy game from 5 meters - 1:2 (61').
The mega offensive with "Hinti" at the helm came to nothing - Bennetts (84') and Toshevski (87') missed two set-pieces. The 2:2 would not have been undeserved!
"Not everyone goes where it hurts"
And so Hinteregger hit the table: "We had more chances and probably deserved to win. But when only six or seven players want the ball. . . that's not how it works! It can't be that only us old guys run and march and some youngsters don't. I go into every duel with 100 percent - I demand the same from the youngsters! Some don't have the will to win - not everyone goes where it hurts!"
