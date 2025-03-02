"Not everyone goes where it hurts"

And so Hinteregger hit the table: "We had more chances and probably deserved to win. But when only six or seven players want the ball. . . that's not how it works! It can't be that only us old guys run and march and some youngsters don't. I go into every duel with 100 percent - I demand the same from the youngsters! Some don't have the will to win - not everyone goes where it hurts!"