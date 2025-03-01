No CO poisoning
Hackman’s pacemaker stopped on February 17
Actor and Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning. This was the result of a test, as Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who is in charge of the investigation, announced on Friday.
According to the investigation, the couple's bodies had been lying unnoticed in their property for more than a week. An analysis of Hackman's pacemaker revealed that it stopped working on February 17. It is therefore reasonable to assume that this was the last day of the Oscar-winning actor's life, Mendoza said at a press conference.
"Cause of death not yet clear"
The initial results of an autopsy leave many questions unanswered. There was no evidence of external violence. "The manner and cause of death have not yet been clarified. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending," Mendoza continued.
The two bodies were discovered in the property on Wednesday - the Arakawas on the floor of a bathroom, the Hackmans in the entrance area. A dead dog was also found, but two other dogs were alive. According to a search warrant, the front door was slightly ajar.
Circumstances "suspicious enough" for investigation
The sheriff's department described the circumstances as "suspicious enough" to launch a full investigation, even if no crime is suspected. According to the sheriff, it may be some time before the final results of the autopsies are available.
The sheriff had previously told the NBC TV station that the investigation was paying particular attention to a container of pills that had been discovered near Arakawa's body. This was a "very important piece of evidence" and "worrying", said Mendoza.
Oscar winner and Hollywood legend
Gene Hackman was considered one of the most important actors of his generation. The two-time Oscar winner became famous for films such as "French Connection" (1971), "The Conversation" (1974) and "Merciless" (1992). He retired from Hollywood in the early 2000s and lived with Arakawa in Santa Fe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.