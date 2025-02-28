“This is a disease with 1000 faces”

"It's going to be like climbing a mountain," says Johann Frankl as he looks at the steps at the end of the lecture hall at MedUni Graz. The 61-year-old suffers from alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or alpha-1 for short, which is a hereditary metabolic disorder that can affect the liver or lungs. While the liver is often affected by this disease in children, it is the lungs that are the problem child in adults.