Baker's protest
No “driving over” in pedestrian zone dispute
The Brandl bakery has been on Bismarckstraße for 132 years - but the planned pedestrian zone could have a massive impact on the traditional business. Deputy Mayor Hajart makes it clear that there will be no hasty decisions - all options are to be examined together with businesses and local residents.
As reported, master baker Franz Brandl is sounding the alarm: the planned pedestrian zone in the southern Landstraße could turn Bismarckstraße, where his traditional business has been operating for 132 years, into a dead end. Together with 21 other business owners, he fears a massive loss of sales because customers could stay away due to the difficult accessibility. An earlier construction site had already caused Brandl to suffer severe losses of over 30 percent.
Around a thousand signatures collected
With a petition that has already collected around a thousand signatures, he is fighting to maintain the existing one-way regulation. In recent years, Brandl has invested 1.5 million euros in the business - which makes his concern for the future all the greater. Even though SP city leader Prammer is in charge of the city center concept, which includes this measure, VP traffic officer, city deputy Martin Hajart, naturally has a say.
"I reject driving over it"
He emphasizes that there are no fixed plans yet. Various options are being examined. It is important to him that the quality of life is improved without restricting accessibility. "I reject a 'drive over' approach. I am banking on a gradual implementation with close involvement of the businesses," says Hajart.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
