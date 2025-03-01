Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Baker's protest

No “driving over” in pedestrian zone dispute

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 10:00

The Brandl bakery has been on Bismarckstraße for 132 years - but the planned pedestrian zone could have a massive impact on the traditional business. Deputy Mayor Hajart makes it clear that there will be no hasty decisions - all options are to be examined together with businesses and local residents. 

0 Kommentare

As reported, master baker Franz Brandl is sounding the alarm: the planned pedestrian zone in the southern Landstraße could turn Bismarckstraße, where his traditional business has been operating for 132 years, into a dead end. Together with 21 other business owners, he fears a massive loss of sales because customers could stay away due to the difficult accessibility. An earlier construction site had already caused Brandl to suffer severe losses of over 30 percent.

Around a thousand signatures collected
With a petition that has already collected around a thousand signatures, he is fighting to maintain the existing one-way regulation. In recent years, Brandl has invested 1.5 million euros in the business - which makes his concern for the future all the greater. Even though SP city leader Prammer is in charge of the city center concept, which includes this measure, VP traffic officer, city deputy Martin Hajart, naturally has a say.

"I reject driving over it"
He emphasizes that there are no fixed plans yet. Various options are being examined. It is important to him that the quality of life is improved without restricting accessibility. "I reject a 'drive over' approach. I am banking on a gradual implementation with close involvement of the businesses," says Hajart. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf