LIVA needs millions in aid from the City of Linz

"Declaration of bankruptcy by the city government"

Georg Redlhammer from the Neos party, Chairman of the Audit Committee, is really angry with all the other parties: "They should have listened to me in 2023 when I was the only one to point out the disastrous audit report on LIVA. But they didn't care about the mismanagement of the artistic and commercial management. A declaration of bankruptcy by the city government!" According to Redlhammer, however, the Neos will agree to the 1.5 million euro grant because: "The newcomers must now be able to work freely without the baggage of the past because they can't help the way Kerschbaum and Co. have managed the company."