Wallet on forehead
Angry woman gives policeman a laceration
Operation Thursday evening in a grocery store in Vienna-Leopoldstadt. It all started with a harmless disagreement between a 55-year-old woman and a supermarket employee. But suddenly the situation escalated ...
The customer became so aggressive during the confrontation that the employee saw no other way out than to call the police. But what was the reason for the confrontation? According to the police, the woman wanted to take home the shopping basket as well as the groceries she had bought. When the employee told her that this was not possible and that she should bring it back to the store, the woman became aggressive.
Wallet thrown in her face
But when the police arrived on the scene, the drama really started. The woman ignored all instructions and repeatedly approached the officers in a threatening manner. Completely out of the blue, she suddenly hurled a heavy, metal wallet directly into the face of a police officer. The officer suffered a laceration in the middle of his forehead as a result.
After the attack, the woman tried to flee, but the officers reacted quickly and apprehended the attacker after a few meters. Despite fierce resistance, she was provisionally arrested and charged with attempted resistance to public authority. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the 55-year-old was released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
