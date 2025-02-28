Family attractions
The border triangle wants to become a family leisure paradise. In addition to nature for winter sports enthusiasts and hikers, there are to be a number of new attractions all year round, especially for children. The new operators of the mountain railroads have drawn up a step-by-step plan.
Last year was tough for the Dreiländereck and its fans: the ski resort in the municipality of Arnoldstein had to file for bankruptcy in spring. The lifts are at a standstill this winter. However, new operators have now been found who not only have new money, but also new ideas. The cable car is due to start operating again in July.
"It rained at the municipal council meeting, but the sun was still shining for us in Arnoldstein: giving up was never an option, now we have a good, secure future for the Dreiländereck as a year-round adventure mountain," says Arnoldstein Mayor Reinhard Antolitsch, delighted with the municipality's newly agreed involvement in the new future of the Dreiländereck.
The best possible solution has been found: A new mountain railroad company will be founded. Andreas Blüm, who runs the Fast Pack company in Fürnitz, which produces cutlery, crockery, packaging for confectionery and fast food, holds 90 percent. Erhard Juritsch, the former head of the Carinthian Economic Development Fund and management consultant, and the municipality of Arnoldstein each hold five percent of the new company.
Make a successful mountain!
"I learned to ski at the border triangle when I was five years old. That connects us forever," says Andreas Blüm, explaining his commitment. "Over the past eight months or so, we've looked at everything. Is there any demand at all? And yes, there is interest in a revival!"
"We have drawn up an investment program for the next five years, which should make the Dreiländereck more attractive season after season," says Erhard Juritsch. Of course, it is in the owners' interest to increase frequency, increase revenue, generate money and invest again. The initial aim is to attract 80,000 visitors in winter and 30,000 in summer.
One attraction after another will be created, we want to keep arousing curiosity.
"A mini bike park for children from the age of three is to be created in the valley - with bike routes of various levels of difficulty. A motor skills park is being built. At the top, we are creating new hiking trails with play stations and a water playground. Circular trails that also lead across Italy and Slovenia are planned at the border triangle," Blüm reveals some of the details of the phased plan. A fly-line will let the children soar.
Talks are already underway with potential tenants for the catering facilities. The infrastructure for guests is to be expanded in parallel with the lift overhaul in April. By the end of June, everything should be ready for the first summer season, which is due to start at the beginning of July.
Ice rink on the mountain
In winter, the chairlift and T-bar lifts will take skiers of all ages to the slopes, there will still be an offer for ski tourers and more emphasis will be placed on cross-country skiing: In addition to the cross-country ski trail in the valley, a trail is also to be created at the top of the hiking trails. An ice skating rink is to be created at the Dreiländereck, which can be reached by lift.
Two to three million euros are to be invested in the ski area, which the company bought with the existing facility for 200,000 euros, over the next few years. The state has promised support.
Access by public transport
The Dreiländereck ski, hiking and leisure mountain can also be reached by public transport: By train to Arnoldstein, then by bus to the cable car. "We are working with the municipality of Arnoldstein and the Verkehrsvebrund to ensure CO₂-free travel by public transport," says Juritsch. In summer, 15 jobs are to be created at the border triangle, and 30 to 40 in winter. "We are focusing strongly on the Alps-Adriatic idea in tourism, so it is good and important that the icon of this brand, the border triangle, is also a point of attraction," says Georg Overs, Managing Director of Region Villach Tourismus GmbH. Cooperation with Kärnten Card and Kärntner Skipass is being sought.
