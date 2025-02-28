Access by public transport

The Dreiländereck ski, hiking and leisure mountain can also be reached by public transport: By train to Arnoldstein, then by bus to the cable car. "We are working with the municipality of Arnoldstein and the Verkehrsvebrund to ensure CO₂-free travel by public transport," says Juritsch. In summer, 15 jobs are to be created at the border triangle, and 30 to 40 in winter. "We are focusing strongly on the Alps-Adriatic idea in tourism, so it is good and important that the icon of this brand, the border triangle, is also a point of attraction," says Georg Overs, Managing Director of Region Villach Tourismus GmbH. Cooperation with Kärnten Card and Kärntner Skipass is being sought.