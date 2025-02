56 points! Curry almost single-handedly destroys the Magic

Curry showed impressively why he is regarded as the "greatest NBA shooter of all time". He hit twelve of his 19 attempts from the three-point line - including a shot from behind the halfway line just before half-time. His 22 points in the third quarter alone turned a 14-point deficit into a five-point lead for the Warriors. While the Warriors have won seven of their past eight games, the Magic have lost 14 of their past 20.