Leni Klum & Co: Radiant appearance on the red carpet

"A magical experience": Leni Klum, model and daughter of superstar Heidi Klum, was already looking forward to the Opera Ball on the red carpet. The stars sparkled there - "I think 113," said model Nadine Mirada when asked how many carats she was wearing today. The celebrities naturally love the flurry of flashbulbs - but when asked who actually sings the opening song, the VIPs falter a little!