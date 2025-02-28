Shots fired near court
Bielefeld: Suspect surrenders to police
After the shots were fired near the Bielefeld district court on Wednesday, the suspect wanted for four counts of attempted murder has handed himself in to the police, according to "Bild". "The surrender was peaceful and cooperative," the newspaper quoted the man's defense lawyer as saying.
According to a joint statement by the investigating authorities, the suspect is the brother of a former professional boxer who was shot dead in the city center of Bielefeld in 2024. His killing was the subject of a court hearing on Wednesday before the shots were fired. The public prosecutor's office could not be reached at first, and the police did not want to officially comment on the "Bild" report when asked.
Four men injured by shots
According to police and the public prosecutor's office, four men were injured by the shots fired outside the court building after the end of a trial day in the killing of former professional boxer Besar Nimani. They are 23, 25, 25 and 63 years old and some of them are relatives or close associates of the 34-year-old man accused in the trial. According to the police, the state of health of those shot is stable.
The Bielefeld district court had issued an arrest warrant for four counts of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. Investigators searched for the man by means of a search warrant and photo.
Suspect in police custody
According to "Bild", the suspect is in police custody. Together with his defense lawyer, the wanted man appeared at police headquarters in Bielefeld late Thursday evening. The appointment had been arranged in advance with the head of the homicide squad, the defense lawyer told the newspaper.
Man to be brought before magistrate
According to the defense lawyer, the police agreed to his conditions and did not use armed police officers or firearms pointed at the suspect during the handover, reported the newspaper "Bild". He is to be brought before a magistrate at Bielefeld district court on Friday.
At this time, he will not comment on the charges against him. The police have also accepted this without reservation, so that no questioning on the matter has taken place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.