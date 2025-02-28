Bielefeld: Suspect surrenders to police

Four men injured by shots

According to police and the public prosecutor's office, four men were injured by the shots fired outside the court building after the end of a trial day in the killing of former professional boxer Besar Nimani. They are 23, 25, 25 and 63 years old and some of them are relatives or close associates of the 34-year-old man accused in the trial. According to the police, the state of health of those shot is stable.