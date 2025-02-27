“Don’t be afraid!” Alligator hero delights golf fans

"I have no fear"

Horschel was also in good form, shooing an alligator around two meters long back into the water with his club on the way to the seventh hole. "I'm not afraid of them," said the eight-time PGA tournament winner, who grew up in Florida. "They're more afraid of you. Most of the time they only attack you during mating season." Horschel's excitement may indeed have been limited, as he reached the clubhouse at 5 under par.