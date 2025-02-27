PGA record wobbled
“Don’t be afraid!” Alligator hero delights golf fans
The PGA Tour tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, had several thrills to offer on Thursday. Billy Horschel became an alligator hero, Jake Knapp almost made history - and Sepp Straka was there live ...
Straka started the PGA Tour tournament in Palm Beach Gardens (Florida) on Thursday with a solid round of 67 (4 under par) and a place around 25th position.
However, others provided the excitement of the day: Jake Knapp came within a whisker of a PGA record with 59 strokes, in keeping with his name, and Billy Horschel put an alligator to flight.
With 12 under par, the US American Knapp managed only the 15th round under 60 strokes in the history of the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old was already on the verge of setting the lowest round in history, but missed the eagle putt on the last hole by just a few centimetres and ultimately had to settle for a birdie.
"I have no fear"
Horschel was also in good form, shooing an alligator around two meters long back into the water with his club on the way to the seventh hole. "I'm not afraid of them," said the eight-time PGA tournament winner, who grew up in Florida. "They're more afraid of you. Most of the time they only attack you during mating season." Horschel's excitement may indeed have been limited, as he reached the clubhouse at 5 under par.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.