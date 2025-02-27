Vorteilswelt
But "Präse" replies

After world champion: further accusations against association

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 21:22

The dismissal of figurehead Alisa Buchinger from the Austrian Karate Federation caused a stir on Thursday. Further people have come forward to the "Krone" to make accusations. President Georg Rußbacher also issued a statement.  

0 Kommentare

"The way people treat us doesn't suit us at all," was one of the reasons Alisa Buchinger gave for her dismissal from the Austrian Karate Federation. The 32-year-old announced her decision on Thursday morning. But other people have also already contacted the "Krone". Like General Secretary Helene Ely. She reports a "toxic and disrespectful working relationship": "This comes from the highest level."

U18 and U16 national coach Alisa Buchinger - here at her comeback at the home tournament in Salzburg 2024 - has resigned. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
U18 and U16 national coach Alisa Buchinger - here at her comeback at the home tournament in Salzburg 2024 - has resigned.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

"Impairs the work of the team"
She speaks of manipulation and even bullying or "bossing". This refers to constant and unjustified criticism of employees' work performance. "This affects the work of the team and leads to dismissals," says the General Secretary, who herself will officially "hang up her hat" at the end of March. 

Another person who is employed by Karate Austria and therefore wishes to remain anonymous confirms to the "Krone" that she has had similar experiences. She too is already thinking about resigning. 

President "replies"
When asked about the accusations, association president Georg Rußbacher explains: "There is no bullying in my organization. I only judge on the basis of performance." He doesn't want to know about a toxic climate in the association ("I can't complain").

Georg Rußbacher was confirmed as President of the Austrian Karate Federation for a further three years in 2023. (Bild: Martin Kremser)
Georg Rußbacher was confirmed as President of the Austrian Karate Federation for a further three years in 2023.
(Bild: Martin Kremser)

And Buchinger's resignation, including criticism of his management style? "That's an emotional outburst. I wouldn't overestimate it." However, the Salzburg native (69) was affected on a human level. He had expected her to withdraw her resignation.

As we know, this is not the case. On March 1, the Salzburg native joined the Salzburg School Sports Model (SSM) support team. Buchinger hopes that her resignation will be an impetus for improvement in the karate association. She will remain a trainer in the regional association. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Folgen Sie uns auf