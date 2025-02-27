Skepticism from Russian experts

The Kazakh did not provide any evidence for his claims about Trump. When explicitly asked, he also did not want to give the names of the officers who directly carried out the recruitment. "I am still in contact with some of my colleagues and they are not happy about this whole situation," explained Musayev. This information on Trump's recruitment had also been made available to the US special investigator Robert Mueller some time ago, and employees of the sixth administration had been in contact with the investigation against Trump at the time.