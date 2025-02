Woman and dog threatened with juggling pole in Prater

Trigger was a no-dog zone

The 41-year-old Austrian was extremely aggressive even after the emergency services arrived and was provisionally arrested. It later transpired that the man was under the influence of alcohol. During initial questioning, he stated that he had insulted the woman because she had walked through a no-dog zone with her dog. However, he remained silent about the other allegations. The suspect was charged with suspicion of making a dangerous threat and attempted grievous bodily harm.