Asylum failure: social fraud with 59 phantom children!

Residential building from the seventies

The city of Duisburg has been struggling for years to upgrade the neighborhood together with the owners. The "White Giant" is one of several high-rise buildings built in the 1970s that were initially in high demand. The buildings fell into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance. They are considered social hotspots. Two of them have been demolished and a third is due to be demolished this year. In the case of the tower block where the raid took place, the city has so far had no recourse due to complicated ownership structures.