The delivery room is becoming increasingly quiet due to a lack of babies

Grandmas and grandpas had more playmates

Even fewer children were born in Upper Austria only in the first years of the new millennium, with the low point being in 2007 with 13,297 newborns. Things then started to pick up again, reaching a high of 15,464 babies in 2016. Those Upper Austrians who are now potentially reaching grandma and grandpa age had the most playmates: In the 1960s, there were never fewer than 20,000 newborns in Upper Austria, and in 1963 there were as many as 24,752 babies.