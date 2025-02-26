Election victory annulled
Presidential candidate arrested in Romania
Due to suspicions of massive Russian influence and irregularities in campaign financing, the Romanian presidential election will reportedly have to be repeated. The candidate Calin Georgescu, who won the first round of voting, has now been arrested.
The pro-Russian right-wing extremist was arrested while Georgescu was traveling by car in Bucharest. TV footage showed the 62-year-old entering the building of the public prosecutor's office, flanked by police officers.
Large quantities of weapons and cash seized
In addition, dozens of house searches were carried out at a total of 27 Georgescu supporters across the country, as reported by the General Prosecutor's Office in Bucharest. The investigations relate to election campaign financing and suspected unlawful right-wing extremist propaganda. According to the investigators, these members of a "fascist, racist and xenophobic group" are suspected of having caused violations of the constitutional order and the Weapons Act, as well as incitement and incitement to hatred. They are also alleged to have made false statements regarding Georgescu's election campaign funding. Investigators reportedly seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as well as around one and a half million US dollars.
The public prosecutor's office has been investigating Georgescu since December 2024 in connection with unclear election campaign financing. Georgescu himself had claimed in late fall that he had not received any campaign funding. Romania's secret services had also criticized Russian interference in Georgescu's election campaign. Representatives of the AUR party, which supports Georgescu, expressed their solidarity after his arrest.
Georgescu accused the General Prosecutor's Office of being part of the "Communist-Bolshevik system" and of seeking "fabricated evidence" to "justify the stolen presidential election". He wants to run again in the new election on May 4. The Constitutional Court still has to decide on this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.