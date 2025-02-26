Vorteilswelt
Election victory annulled

Presidential candidate arrested in Romania

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 16:03

Due to suspicions of massive Russian influence and irregularities in campaign financing, the Romanian presidential election will reportedly have to be repeated. The candidate Calin Georgescu, who won the first round of voting, has now been arrested.

The pro-Russian right-wing extremist was arrested while Georgescu was traveling by car in Bucharest. TV footage showed the 62-year-old entering the building of the public prosecutor's office, flanked by police officers.

Large quantities of weapons and cash seized
In addition, dozens of house searches were carried out at a total of 27 Georgescu supporters across the country, as reported by the General Prosecutor's Office in Bucharest. The investigations relate to election campaign financing and suspected unlawful right-wing extremist propaganda. According to the investigators, these members of a "fascist, racist and xenophobic group" are suspected of having caused violations of the constitutional order and the Weapons Act, as well as incitement and incitement to hatred. They are also alleged to have made false statements regarding Georgescu's election campaign funding. Investigators reportedly seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as well as around one and a half million US dollars.

Supporters of Calin Georgescu at a rally for their "president"
Supporters of Calin Georgescu at a rally for their "president"
(Bild: AFP/Daniel MIHAILESCU)

The public prosecutor's office has been investigating Georgescu since December 2024 in connection with unclear election campaign financing. Georgescu himself had claimed in late fall that he had not received any campaign funding. Romania's secret services had also criticized Russian interference in Georgescu's election campaign. Representatives of the AUR party, which supports Georgescu, expressed their solidarity after his arrest.

Georgescu accused the General Prosecutor's Office of being part of the "Communist-Bolshevik system" and of seeking "fabricated evidence" to "justify the stolen presidential election". He wants to run again in the new election on May 4. The Constitutional Court still has to decide on this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

