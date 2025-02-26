Presidential candidate arrested in Romania

Large quantities of weapons and cash seized

In addition, dozens of house searches were carried out at a total of 27 Georgescu supporters across the country, as reported by the General Prosecutor's Office in Bucharest. The investigations relate to election campaign financing and suspected unlawful right-wing extremist propaganda. According to the investigators, these members of a "fascist, racist and xenophobic group" are suspected of having caused violations of the constitutional order and the Weapons Act, as well as incitement and incitement to hatred. They are also alleged to have made false statements regarding Georgescu's election campaign funding. Investigators reportedly seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as well as around one and a half million US dollars.