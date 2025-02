Luke Donald tees off at the Austrian Alpine Open

Two of the four Austrian professionals, Wiesberger and Schwab, will also be teeing off on the major tours in Altentann. "It's always something very special to play at home," explained Wiesberger, who is only one of two Austrians to have won a World Tour tournament in front of a home crowd. After Markus Brier in Oberwaltersdorf in 2006, Wiesberger celebrated one of his eight World Tour victories in Atzenbrugg in 2012.