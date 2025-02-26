Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fewer and fewer babies

Number of births also fell in the previous year

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 10:56

The number of births in Austria continues to fall. Last year, 76,873 children were born. According to preliminary results from Statistics Austria, this is 0.9% fewer than in 2023. The average number of children per woman fell to an all-time low of 1.31.

0 Kommentare

Births were down in eight federal states in the previous year compared to the final results for 2023. The decline in births was most pronounced in Burgenland (-5.7 percent) and Salzburg (-5.3 percent), followed by Styria (-4.5 percent) and Vorarlberg (-4.1 percent). The number of newborns fell least sharply in Upper Austria (-0.3%) and Tyrol (-1.3%). Only Vienna registered an increase in births, with a rise of 4.7 percent. In the federal capital, 18,926 girls and boys were born. Burgenland had the lowest number of births in Austria with 1866.

Negative birth balance
The number of deaths in 2024 was lower than in the previous year in seven federal states. The sharpest decline was in Vienna (minus five percent) and the lowest in Salzburg (minus 0.7 percent). In Burgenland (up 3.7 percent) and Vorarlberg (up 3.2 percent), more deaths were registered last year than in the previous year. The birth balance, the balance of live births and deaths, was negative for the fifth time in a row since 2020 at minus 10,534. A total of 87,407 people died in the previous year, 2.6% fewer than in 2023.

Even though the final figures may still change slightly due to late registrations, the trend towards fewer births is visible. "Based on the experience of recent years, the final number of births in 2024 is expected to be around 400 higher. Around 1,200 additional deaths are also expected for 2024," according to Statistics Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf