Number of births also fell in the previous year

Negative birth balance

The number of deaths in 2024 was lower than in the previous year in seven federal states. The sharpest decline was in Vienna (minus five percent) and the lowest in Salzburg (minus 0.7 percent). In Burgenland (up 3.7 percent) and Vorarlberg (up 3.2 percent), more deaths were registered last year than in the previous year. The birth balance, the balance of live births and deaths, was negative for the fifth time in a row since 2020 at minus 10,534. A total of 87,407 people died in the previous year, 2.6% fewer than in 2023.