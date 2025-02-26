Popular children's snack
Many rice cakes full of harmful substances and sugar
The Association for Consumer Information (VKI) tested 22 rice and corn cakes from discount stores, drugstores and supermarkets, most of which were organically grown. Children's wafers (which are considerably more expensive) were also put under the microscope. The results are sobering.
Among the products purchased were eight rice cakes, seven children's rice cakes and seven corn cakes.
The main focus of the test was on acrylamide, heavy metals such as arsenic, lead and cadmium as well as mold toxins.
- The results were disappointing: "Two of the children's products scored 'good', three of the rice cakes and one of the corn cakes." Two organic rice cakes, on the other hand, were only "less satisfactory" due to their harmful substance content.
- Children's wafers full of sugar: According to the experts, all products in the test that were advertised as children's products contained additives such as juices, fruit, spices or flavorings. All had names such as yoghurt, whole milk, chocolate, cinnamon and honey or fruit flavors such as mango, raspberry or strawberry. All contained too much sugar.
It is anything but sensible to get young children used to sweet flavors. Due to the high sugar content, not a single product was awarded the Nutri-Score best value A.
VKI
Parents who want to give their offspring a neutral, unsweetened wafer must therefore resort to products that are not explicitly advertised for children. Conventional rice cakes, on the other hand, contain much less sugar, but significantly more often and more harmful substances.
Children's waffles cost three times as much
What's more, children's waffles are smaller but significantly more expensive than normal rice cakes. The average price per kilo is 30 euros. Conventional waffles cost around ten euros.
About the Nutri-Score
The Nutri-Score is a system for labeling the nutritional profile of a food on the packaging using the letters A to E and traffic light colors. This makes it possible to compare the nutritional value of products within a product group.
- Corn wafers often contain a relatively high amount of salt: According to consumer advocates, the situation is similar with corn wafers: less sugar, more harmful substances and almost all salted. According to the VKI test, the Nutri-Score for corn wafers is between B and C. One reason for this is the salt content and the lower protein and fiber content.
- "Normal" rice cakes best in terms of nutrients: In terms of nutritional values, the rice cakes not advertised for children scored best. Of these, four each received a Nutri-Score A and Nutri-Score B.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.