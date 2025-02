The first prize creates excitement

Perfect for everyday life and excursions

With a battery capacity of 82 kWh, the Škoda Elroq can cover an impressive 578 kilometers on a single charge - ideal for Milena Tomic, who enjoys going on trips into the countryside with her family. Thanks to the fast-charging function, the vehicle can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 28 minutes. And if you need to go faster, the powerful engine with 286 hp and all-wheel drive ensures sporty performance: The SUV sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.