Kallan at Junior European Championships
The only thing missing from his medal collection is gold
Talented luger Noah Kallan wants to excel once again at the Junior European Championships in Sigulda. The only thing missing from Eben is the title at major junior events. But winning it will be anything but easy, the 20-year-old emphasizes.
Noah Kallan travels to the 46th European Junior Championships in Sigulda, Latvia, as the reigning European vice-champion. At the World Championships in St. Moritz at the beginning of February, the talented young luger won bronze. What is still missing? Gold! "Yes, of course. That would always be the goal, but it's not that easy," says Kallan ahead of the two decisive runs on Thursday. The first training sessions were "mixed". He also broke some material in crashes. The temperatures in Sigulda are around freezing point and the ice on the track is correspondingly crunchy, which doesn't make it any easier for the young athletes. "The fact that it's so difficult also causes problems for others," says Eben.
In general, the ice track in Latvia is one of the most difficult on the calendar alongside Altenberg (Germany). "Sigulda is a track that doesn't necessarily suit me," sighs Kallan. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old wants to attack and secure precious metal. After the medal fights, a Junior World Cup will take place on Saturday to round off the season. The team will then fly to Lillehammer for equipment tests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
