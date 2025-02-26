The only thing missing from his medal collection is gold

Noah Kallan travels to the 46th European Junior Championships in Sigulda, Latvia, as the reigning European vice-champion. At the World Championships in St. Moritz at the beginning of February, the talented young luger won bronze. What is still missing? Gold! "Yes, of course. That would always be the goal, but it's not that easy," says Kallan ahead of the two decisive runs on Thursday. The first training sessions were "mixed". He also broke some material in crashes. The temperatures in Sigulda are around freezing point and the ice on the track is correspondingly crunchy, which doesn't make it any easier for the young athletes. "The fact that it's so difficult also causes problems for others," says Eben.