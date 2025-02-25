Kirchdorf case: controversial primary physician resigns

Discharge

A senior physician had been accused of administering an overdose of painkillers to two palliative patients, thereby killing them at least negligently - the "Krone" newspaper got the ball rolling on the case at the time. The accused doctor was immediately dismissed without notice, but an expert opinion that became public last week exonerated him.

Rumors and gossip

In the background, there were rumors among the staff because the hospital management's approach was incomprehensible to many employees. In addition, the senior physician concerned was said to have been at the center of a personnel discussion or to have stood in the way of another doctor's planned career. The head of anaesthesia was also repeatedly at the center of the discussion in this case and then took a leave of absence.