Optimism despite declines in domestic trade

The retail sector in Vorarlberg will not see any sales growth in 2024. At -1.8 percent, the retail sector will post a negative balance in real terms for the third year in a row (after -1.2 percent in 2022 and -2.7 percent in 2023) - this is primarily due to the crisis mode in the wholesale sector. This is mainly due to the crisis mode in the wholesale sector, which posted negative figures last year in both nominal (-3.7%) and real (-3.5%) terms. The retail sector looks better: It closed 2024 in Vorarlberg with nominal economic growth of +4.0% (compared to the previous year) and was also able to exceed the previous year's level in real terms (price-adjusted) after declines in 2022 and 2023 (+2.4%).