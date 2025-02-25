Reward for rail travel: ÖBB launches loyalty points

Simple principle: 1 euro = 1 point

How does the points system work? With every euro you spend, you collect one preference point in your ÖBB account for almost all tickets, regardless of whether they are standard tickets, network tickets or season tickets. Reservations, upgrades and other ÖBB products are also rewarded. Only a few products are excluded, such as the purchase of the ÖBB Vorteilscard, the climate ticket or international passes.