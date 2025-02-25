Collect like air miles
Reward for rail travel: ÖBB launches loyalty points
The Austrian Federal Railways have now launched a new bonus points scheme: ÖBB Vorzugspunkte. The program is intended to motivate Austrians to switch to rail travel more often - not only for reasons of climate protection, but also because of the associated rewards. As with air miles, the bonus points can be redeemed for vouchers and rewards.
"I am delighted that we can now launch this bonus program," says Sabine Stock, Board Member of ÖBB-Personverkehr AG, adding: "We want to use the bonus points to say thank you to our customers for their loyalty. For loyal and hard-working rail passengers, it's now point by point to the next bonus."
The program is kept simple: No additional app is required. All you need is an ÖBB account and to activate your participation at oebb.at/vorzugspunkte.
Simple principle: 1 euro = 1 point
How does the points system work? With every euro you spend, you collect one preference point in your ÖBB account for almost all tickets, regardless of whether they are standard tickets, network tickets or season tickets. Reservations, upgrades and other ÖBB products are also rewarded. Only a few products are excluded, such as the purchase of the ÖBB Vorteilscard, the climate ticket or international passes.
Once you have collected 100 points, you can receive your first bonus. At the moment, you can get a seat reservation, a hot drink in the on-board restaurant or a 5 euro ÖBB voucher for 100 Preferred Points.
Double points with Vorteilscard
If you have a Vorteilscard, you collect double the number of points with every journey, regardless of whether you travel at the reduced advantage price, Sparschiene price or with an international ticket. Holders of a Climate Ticket Austria are also rewarded with double points for reservations, upgrades and international travel. This means that for every euro you spend, you receive two bonus points.
Train passengers can also achieve frequent traveler status with the bonus program, similar to frequent flyer status with Miles & More. Specifically, customers who collect 800 points over the course of a calendar year receive "Gold Rail Status". This brings further benefits such as a limited welcome package, free entry to the ÖBB lounge, a 1st class birthday upgrade and access to competitions.
