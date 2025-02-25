Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After election defeat

LR Gerber to revive seemingly dead city ÖVP

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 14:00

The Innsbruck ÖVP city party is moving chairs: former top candidate Florian Tursky is long gone after last year's crushing election defeat, and newcomers are now supposed to fix things on behalf of the regional economic councillor Mario Gerber: "A new start with humility!" is the motto.

0 Kommentare

The search for a new ÖVP city party chairman in Innsbruck took a long time. A job that nobody wanted after the resounding defeat in last year's council and mayor elections in Innsbruck. Former top candidate Florian Tursky said on the occasion of his resignation in May last year that the time would come in fall 2024 at the latest. 

Zitat Icon

I deliberately want to inspire new faces, critical voices and committed middle-class Innsbruckers to join the ÖVP.

LR Mario Gerber

Another new start for the Stadt-VP
On Monday evening, the Innsbruck city party executive laid the foundations for another new start. As acting chairman, Tursky invited the municipal council club, deputies, alliance leaders and other voting members of the provincial party executive, the provincial government and the city party to a board meeting.

This set out the timetable for the election of Mario Gerber as Tursky's successor.

A picture with symbolic character after the crushing election defeat. Former Governor Günther Platter, Governor Anton Mattle, Tursky (from left). (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
A picture with symbolic character after the crushing election defeat. Former Governor Günther Platter, Governor Anton Mattle, Tursky (from left).
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"Have no ambitions in local politics"
"Together with works councillor Selina Eder, student Sophia Quirchmair, entrepreneur Ellen Moll, doctor Julian Margreitter and lawyer Jakob Grüner, as well as with the support of pensioner Angelika Luhan and Franz Hitzl, Chairman of the Traditionsforum Tirol, we will now tackle the new personnel and content," said LR Gerber, setting out the direction of travel. He himself has no ambitions in local politics.

Foundation of a new platform
"I deliberately want to inspire new faces, critical voices and committed middle-class Innsbruckers to join the ÖVP." In the municipal council, however, StR Markus Stoll, club leader Franz Jirka, GR Birgit Winkel and GR Christine Oppitz-Plörer set the tone for the ÖVP: the newcomers can only look on. Gerber wants to "generate new momentum" by founding a new platform "Future Innsbruck People's Party".

The next step will be the party conference in April with 160 delegates, who will then officially elect Gerber. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf