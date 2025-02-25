LR Gerber to revive seemingly dead city ÖVP

"Have no ambitions in local politics"

"Together with works councillor Selina Eder, student Sophia Quirchmair, entrepreneur Ellen Moll, doctor Julian Margreitter and lawyer Jakob Grüner, as well as with the support of pensioner Angelika Luhan and Franz Hitzl, Chairman of the Traditionsforum Tirol, we will now tackle the new personnel and content," said LR Gerber, setting out the direction of travel. He himself has no ambitions in local politics.