Attempted murder accused
Viennese “Santa Claus” sits before a jury
A 60-year-old Viennese man, who is called "Santa Claus" by fellow inmates, has been charged with attempted murder. He stabbed a man in Sigmund Freud Park in Alsergrund. According to his own statements, out of "emergency aid". He is said to have fended off an attack against his friend from Africa. Witnesses saw it differently.
He is a master tiler and stove fitter, has the Fiaker exam and could work as Santa Claus in any shopping center during Advent. This is probably also the reason why the 60-year-old is called "Santa Claus" by his fellow inmates in Josefstadt prison. On Monday, he is not sitting in front of waiting children with shining eyes, but in front of a jury in room 401 in Vienna's provincial court. There, the man with the white hair and white beard faces life imprisonment in the worst case scenario.
Five stabs to the stomach and upper body
He is charged with attempted murder and is said to have stabbed a man in Sigmund Freud Park in the 9th district opposite the main university on July 29 last year. "His victim and he happened to be in the park at the same time," said the public prosecutor. "They got to know each other, danced and philosophized about life," he pleads. At some point, the situation turned sour. During the argument, he first knocked the victim over and, when he got up again, stabbed him five times in the stomach and upper body.
"I plead guilty", the accused admitted. However, he had acted out of necessity. He had first gone to visit his former Fiaker colleagues in the 1st district, then - equipped with a bottle of wine and a good book - met a friend from Africa in the park: "The later victim approached drunk and attacked his friend," explained defense lawyer Anita Schattner. "He stabbed him so that he would finally stop attacking him."
Contradictory statements
The 60-year-old had previously pushed his later victim to the ground several times. "I was a judo fighter and had a brown belt," says the 60-year-old. But the man kept getting up and punching him again and again. "By then I was very exhausted and my nerves were shot. I lost my stamina and got scared." Which is why he reached for the folding knife he was carrying in his trouser pocket. "I reacted wrongly. It wasn't right," he affirms in a slow, clear voice.
The statements of the accused and the witnesses diverge. Verdict pending.
