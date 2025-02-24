Viennese “Santa Claus” sits before a jury

Five stabs to the stomach and upper body

He is charged with attempted murder and is said to have stabbed a man in Sigmund Freud Park in the 9th district opposite the main university on July 29 last year. "His victim and he happened to be in the park at the same time," said the public prosecutor. "They got to know each other, danced and philosophized about life," he pleads. At some point, the situation turned sour. During the argument, he first knocked the victim over and, when he got up again, stabbed him five times in the stomach and upper body.