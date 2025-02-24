Vorteilswelt
Fans beside themselves with excitement

Selena Gomez slimmed down considerably before the Oscars

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 16:00

Selena Gomez showed off her new look at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening to mark the highlight of the awards season. Just before the Oscars gala, the actress showed off her slimmed-down look.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes during Selena Gomez's red carpet appearance. And it wasn't because of her cheeky bob hairstyle, which the actress has been sporting for several weeks now, but because of the 32-year-old's curves.

They seemed to have diminished considerably in recent weeks, as Gomez looked quite different in her gorgeous, off-the-shoulder Celine dress.

Fans were blown away after Selena Gomez's performance at the SAG Awards. (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)
Fans were blown away after Selena Gomez's performance at the SAG Awards.
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Amy Sussman)

Was Gomez betting on Ozempic?
A lively discussion immediately broke out among fans on X. While one fan simply wrote: "Selena always knows how to shine at these events", another put it in a nutshell and explained: "Wowwww ... She looks great right now."

Other social media users, on the other hand, immediately speculated whether Gomez had resorted to Ozempic, a popular weight loss aid among celebrities. "Ozempic really does work like magic," explained one X user with a wink.

"You can see the bones!"
However, Gomez was far from the only celebrity beauty whose figure was the subject of whispers on social media. Demi Moore also caused a stir among fans. "Demi Moore looks really thin...", one X user commented.

There were also whispers about Demi Moore's figure. (Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
There were also whispers about Demi Moore's figure.
(Bild: CAROLINE BREHMAN)
"You can see the bones!" said one fan, shocked at the sight of Ariana Grande. (Bild: ALLISON DINNER)
"You can see the bones!" said one fan, shocked at the sight of Ariana Grande.
(Bild: ALLISON DINNER)

And Ariana Grande's skinny silhouette was once again a topic of discussion among fans. "What's wrong with Ariana? Oh my god she is SOOO skinny! You can see the bones!" one fan wrote in horror. 

"Don't look like a stick figure"
In any case, Gomez's figure has repeatedly given rise to speculation in the past. The actress, who has been engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco since December, last spoke out in November about a TikTok video in which her appearance was discussed.

Selena Gomez in September 2024 ... (Bild: Viennareport)
Selena Gomez in September 2024 ...
(Bild: Viennareport)
... and at the SAG Awards last year (Bild: Viennareport)
... and at the SAG Awards last year
(Bild: Viennareport)

"It makes me sick," Gomez explained at the time. "I have SIBO in my small intestine. It's flaring up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have this body. End of story. I'm NOT a victim, I'm just a human being."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

