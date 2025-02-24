Just the beginning? Six lessons from the Bundestag election

Scholz's days as chancellor are now numbered and he wants nothing more to do with forming a new government. However, he does not want to end his political career completely. Scholz narrowly defended his constituency in Potsdam against the AfD and announced before the election that he would remain in the Bundestag in this case. SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil is doing the opposite and taking the plunge: despite the election disaster, he still wants to become parliamentary group leader.