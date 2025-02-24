Deal threatens to collapse
Hamas considering breaking off Gaza negotiations
Following Israel's halt to the release of Palestinian prisoners, Hamas is apparently considering suspending indirect talks with Israel. Negotiations via mediators could not continue as long as Israel did not release the 602 Palestinians in exchange for the six Israeli hostages already handed over by Hamas.
However, as dpa learned from Hamas circles, no decision has yet been made. They are coordinating with the mediators, they said.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday night that the release of Palestinian prisoners, as provided for in the ceasefire agreement, would be suspended. First the Islamist terrorist organization had to give assurances that it would stop the humiliating ceremonies for the release of the Israeli hostages.
63 hostages held by Hamas terrorists
The decision could lead to Israel withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement, wrote the "Times of Israel" newspaper. According to Israeli sources, 63 hostages are still being held by Islamists in the Gaza Strip, but only 27 of them are believed to be still alive.
Meanwhile, the US special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced that he would probably travel to the Middle East on Wednesday. He has appointments in Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. He is working to negotiate an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the next round of talks between Israel and Hamas, he told US broadcaster CNN.
USA supports release freeze
Washington supports Israel's decision to postpone the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners. This is justified by the "barbaric treatment" of Israeli hostages by Hamas. President Donald Trump is prepared to support Israel in any course of action it decides to take with regard to Hamas, explained National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.