Maiken Kloser: First Dress at the Opera Ball

It is the event of the year in Austria: the Vienna Opera Ball not only attracts over 5,000 people to the State Opera House on the magnificent Ringstrasse, but also thousands and thousands in front of the screens. This is the best place to keep track of the opening polonaise, box visitors and the scramble for appetizers at the buffet. Maiken Kloser will be right in the middle of the hustle and bustle this year. Last year, the designer was one of the finalists in the ballroom's own "couture salon" competition and dressed the ballerinas back then. This year, her fashion is in demand again - namely from ball organizer Susanne Athanasiadis. "She really liked my designs back then, and this year she approached me and asked me to design a dress for her," she explains.