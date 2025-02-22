What lasts a long time becomes good? Doubts are justified

But as we have learned, almost nothing is fixed in coalition negotiations. That's why the world looked different again on day 145: Suddenly, what had collapsed on day 96 was revived: the ÖVP and SPÖ got the big jitters about how they should govern with just one mandate overhang in the National Council and started again what they had already started once exactly 100 days ago: negotiations on a three-way coalition, which seemed to have gone down in contemporary history as a brilliantly failed attempt under the name turquoise-red-pink "Zuckerl".