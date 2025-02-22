Comment on the sweet treat
What lasts a long time becomes good? Doubts are justified
On Thursday, day 144 after the National Council elections, the black-red coalition seemed to be on the verge of being finalized.
But as we have learned, almost nothing is fixed in coalition negotiations. That's why the world looked different again on day 145: Suddenly, what had collapsed on day 96 was revived: the ÖVP and SPÖ got the big jitters about how they should govern with just one mandate overhang in the National Council and started again what they had already started once exactly 100 days ago: negotiations on a three-way coalition, which seemed to have gone down in contemporary history as a brilliantly failed attempt under the name turquoise-red-pink "Zuckerl".
Now the Zuckerl is alive again. At least that was the situation on day 145. What will day 146 bring us? New twists and turns? Despite the exhortations from the Hofburg to "find solutions through compromise", there is no government statement on the agenda for day 150, next Wednesday, when the National Council meets as planned.
What takes a long time will finally be good? Reasonable doubts are justified.
But hops and malt are not yet completely lost, and the revived confectionery has a chance of becoming reasonably sweet.
Sour too, of course.
Sweet or sour? What's in store for us? A sweet Zuckerl coalition?
Just not a horrible Halloween government, please!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.