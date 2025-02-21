"She fell over"
Robber broke five ribs of woman (85) in bank foyer
Because he heard a money machine rattling for a long time in the bank foyer, a naturalized Somali man chased an 85-year-old woman in Vienna. Not far from Bawag, he brutally robbed the woman, breaking five of her ribs in the process. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison at the trial.
"I didn't touch her. She just fell over," the defendant claimed in the Vienna regional court. "A witness speaks of a very violent push," corrects Ms. Rat. "If he says that, then it must have happened," the man finally mumbles.
It was a very brutal attack. The victim, an 85-year-old Viennese woman, suffered, among other things, a fivefold rib fracture during the robbery.
I thought it must have been a lot of money. The sound was 'ratatatata'. Lots of bills.
What happened? On August 16, 2024, the accused was with a friend in the bank foyer of a Bawag branch where Ms. Helga (name changed) also withdrew her money.
Five relevant previous convictions
"I thought it must have been a lot of money. The sound was 'ratatatata'. Lots of bills," says the perpetrator, describing why he decided to follow the old woman. He attacked her not far from the bank and snatched the bag of money from her.
Allegedly to finance his drug addiction: "I was desperate for drugs," says the man, who has five previous convictions for fraud, theft, assault and dangerous threats.
Drug addiction financed with AMS money
"How did you finance your addiction?" the judge wants to know. Answer: "AMS and stuff."
During the trial, he tries to show remorse: "I'm ashamed of it every day, I can't even look at myself in the mirror anymore." The senate of lay assessors doesn't believe him: twelve years in prison, not legally binding.
