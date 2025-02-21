After 145 days: Black-Red must deliver urgently

Mix of savings and additional income

New regulations for the sale of newly dedicated properties and private foundations are also set to bring in money. The real estate transfer tax is also to be adjusted. Although the climate bonus is to be abolished, as already planned by the blue-black coalition, there is to be some compensation, for example through measures for commuters. The same applies to educational leave: although this will be abolished, it will be succeeded by a regulation with stricter access requirements. The top tax rate of 55% for incomes of one million euros or more, which is due to expire in 2025, is to be extended. The prescription fee is to be frozen. Measures planned by the blue-black coalition, such as savings in the ministries, cuts to subsidies and an increase in the digital tax, are to remain.