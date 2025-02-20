Biathlon World Championships: Shooting costs Hauser/Eder a medal

Hauser: "Must do better at the shooting range"

The reason for her botched series at her last shooting? "I should have tried the safe series in the second turn, but the pace to the shooting range was almost too slow for me," was an initial analysis from Hauser, who has two more appearances in the women's relay on Saturday and the mass start on Sunday. "I have to do better at the shooting range. In terms of skiing, I'm confident that it went so well today."