Single-Mixed
Biathlon World Championships: Shooting costs Hauser/Eder a medal
Lisa Hauser and Simon Eder finished eighth in the single mixed competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide on Thursday. The ÖSV duo were on course for a medal at one point before Hauser also missed a penalty at her last shooting after a total of six reloads.
Even Eder, who shot flawlessly in all four rounds, was unable to make up for this. Gold went to defending champions France ahead of Norway (+5.7 seconds) and Germany (+8.3).
Julia Simon/Quentin Fillon Maillet had no penalties and completed the distance with seven reloads in 35:25.1 minutes. Norway with Ragnhild Femsteinevik and Johannes Thingnes Bö had 15 spare rounds, Germany four.
Hauser put in a strong performance, was second fastest on the first lap and only seven seconds slower than the fastest on her second lap despite her penalty loop. But the slip-up in the standing stage cost her all chances of a medal. "I'm already disappointed today. Simon did such a great race and then I messed it up," said Hauser in the ORF interview. The common goal was to finish on the podium once again.
Hauser: "Must do better at the shooting range"
The reason for her botched series at her last shooting? "I should have tried the safe series in the second turn, but the pace to the shooting range was almost too slow for me," was an initial analysis from Hauser, who has two more appearances in the women's relay on Saturday and the mass start on Sunday. "I have to do better at the shooting range. In terms of skiing, I'm confident that it went so well today."
The 41-year-old Eder had little to blame himself for, as he completed the course without reloading. They were close to a medal, "also because Lisa put in such a great run, it was incredible what she made up for in parts. Biathlon is just so cruel, you saw that again today."
Before his second round, it was also clear to him that the medal was gone. "It's also bitter for me because it was my last single mixed at a major event. Now we're both pretty disappointed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.