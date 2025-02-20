Pongratz-Moore footbridge to be rebuilt from fall

Supply lines complicate planning

As the pedestrian and cycle bridge is also crossed by various supply lines, the project is particularly challenging. "The requirements of the site, both in terms of planning and construction, are very complex and there are many parties involved. We are therefore all the more pleased that the new Pongratz-Moore footbridge will not only play a key role for pedestrian and cycle traffic and the system-relevant cables, but will also take accessibility into account," says City Planning Director Bertram Werle.