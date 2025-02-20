Graz
Pongratz-Moore footbridge to be rebuilt from fall
The Pongratz-Moore footbridge in the north of Graz has been closed for more than a year and a half due to safety issues - to the annoyance of many pedestrians, joggers and cyclists. Construction work on a new bridge is finally due to start in fall 2025.
The Pongratz-Moore-Steg, an important link between the Graz districts of Andritz and Gösting across the Mur, has been closed since July 2023 due to safety issues. Now things are finally moving forward. According to the municipal building department, three comprehensive approval procedures have been submitted. At the same time, planning and tenders have already taken place.
Supply lines complicate planning
As the pedestrian and cycle bridge is also crossed by various supply lines, the project is particularly challenging. "The requirements of the site, both in terms of planning and construction, are very complex and there are many parties involved. We are therefore all the more pleased that the new Pongratz-Moore footbridge will not only play a key role for pedestrian and cycle traffic and the system-relevant cables, but will also take accessibility into account," says City Planning Director Bertram Werle.
The new footbridge is to be considerably wider, so in future it will no longer be as narrow as before when cyclists and pedestrians meet. The relocation of the cables is due to start in the fall, with the actual bridge construction due to begin in early 2026 and be completed by the end of 2026. The project is estimated to cost 6.5 million euros.
