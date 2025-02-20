Slopestyle World Cup
Healthy again, but: Gasser will also be missing in Calgary!
The Slopestyle World Cup in snowboarding will take place this weekend in Calgary without any Austrians. Although double Olympic champion Anna Gasser is healthy again after suffering from the flu, she will be missing the trip to Canada.
Gasser is preparing for the Spring Battle and the Slopestyle World Cup (March 13/14) in Flachau during airbag training on the Kreischberg. This will be followed by the World Championships in Switzerland. Her friend Clemens Millauer, who is suffering from a knee injury, will start snow training again at the beginning of March.
Carroll and Svancer in action
Avital Carroll, on the other hand, will be back at the moguls World Cup in Beidahu, China. The freestyle skier was out of action for two months due to a fracture of a bone protrusion in her right shoulder suffered in Bakuriani. In Beidahu, Almaty and Livigno, the two-time World Championship bronze medalist wants to get in shape for the World Championships in Engadin (SUI) in the second half of March.
Matej Svancer, on the other hand, will be competing in Canada. For the third-placed rider in the overall "Park and Pipe" World Cup rankings for ski freestylers, important points are at stake in the battle for overall victory. The halfpipe World Cup is already over, so leader Alex Ferreira (USA) can no longer score points. The decision will be made in mid-March at the final in Tignes (FRA), where another slopestyle and a big air are on the program.
