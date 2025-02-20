Healthy again, but: Gasser will also be missing in Calgary!

Matej Svancer, on the other hand, will be competing in Canada. For the third-placed rider in the overall "Park and Pipe" World Cup rankings for ski freestylers, important points are at stake in the battle for overall victory. The halfpipe World Cup is already over, so leader Alex Ferreira (USA) can no longer score points. The decision will be made in mid-March at the final in Tignes (FRA), where another slopestyle and a big air are on the program.