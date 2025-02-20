Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Baby carriage now empty

Woman carries wrong embryo, has to give up baby

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 13:55

A 38-year-old woman in the USA was delighted to have a child - with the help of a sperm donation. In the end, she actually gave birth to a baby. But it wasn't her own - the wrong embryo was implanted.

0 Kommentare

The mistake happened at a fertility clinic in the US state of Georgia. She "unknowingly and involuntarily carried to term a child that was not related to her", according to the lawsuit, which was filed in a court in the city of Savannah on Tuesday (local time).

Child had "wrong" skin color
The woman had decided to have a child with the help of a sperm donor and test tube fertilization. One of her eggs was to be used and the resulting embryo implanted. The woman had chosen a sperm donor who, like herself, had blonde hair and blue eyes.

In December 2023, she then gave birth to a "dark-skinned, African-American" child. It was "obvious" that the child was not related to her. A DNA test later confirmed this. Nevertheless, she raised the child in its first months and formed a bond with it.

Motherly happiness did not last long
When the clinic informed the child's biological parents, they sued for custody. At the age of five months, the child was then handed over to his biological parents. "I left the building with an empty stroller while they walked away with my son," the 38-year-old told NBC News

Not a day goes by that she doesn't think about the boy, the woman told ABC News. "I raised him for five months, but I didn't see his first steps. I don't know what his first words are." She will probably never see the child again, the lawsuit states.

Emotional damage and unanswered questions
The 38-year-old also does not know what happened to her own embryo and whether it was also mistakenly implanted in another woman. According to the lawsuit, she has suffered physical, emotional and financial stress. The lawyers are insisting on compensation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf