Penalty drama in Atalanta

Confusion over penalty taker

"His thought was that because he had just scored a goal, he would also score the penalty. I don't like what he did. One of Retegui or De Ketelaere should have scored," Gasperini complained after the game. Lookman, however, did not simply grab the ball, but was instructed to do so by the designated scorer. "During the game, the designated marksman told me to take the penalty and, to support the team, I took responsibility at that moment," explained the Nigerian.