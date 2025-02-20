Drama after penalty
Penalty drama in Atalanta
"One of the worst penalty takers in the world"! Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini sharply criticized Ademola Lookman for missing from the spot in the Champions League draw against FC Brugge. Now the Nigerian has responded on social media.
The air is thick at the Posch club. After being substituted at half-time, Lookman scored the equalizer just one minute later to make it 1:3. When Atalanta were then awarded a penalty in the 60th minute of the game, the goalscorer stepped up to take it and failed miserably to beat Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. The 27-year-old was harshly criticized by his coach. "I think he's one of the worst penalty takers in history, even in training he kicks them really badly," said the Atalanta coach.
Lookman reacts on social media
However, Africa's 2024 Footballer of the Year did not take this statement lying down. He spoke out on social media and wrote: "The way I was singled out not only hurts, but also feels deeply disrespectful. Not least because of the immense hard work and dedication I put in every day to help this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo succeed."
Confusion over penalty taker
"His thought was that because he had just scored a goal, he would also score the penalty. I don't like what he did. One of Retegui or De Ketelaere should have scored," Gasperini complained after the game. Lookman, however, did not simply grab the ball, but was instructed to do so by the designated scorer. "During the game, the designated marksman told me to take the penalty and, to support the team, I took responsibility at that moment," explained the Nigerian.
Third place in Serie A
The consequences of this dispute are still unclear at the moment. In sporting terms, however, the Posch club is doing anything but badly at national level. Atalanta are currently in third place in Serie A, just five points behind league leaders Napoli.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
