Knife attack: Parish offers escort to the grave

Older people in particular want security

Understandably, there is great uncertainty in the parish. Pastor Johann Schrei is now responding: After older people in particular expressed concerns, an escort service is starting on Friday, according to the Kleine Zeitung newspaper. A whole group, led by employees of the parish, will meet in the church square at 3 pm each day and then go to the graves together. The service will continue at least until Easter. Anyone who would like to can also volunteer to accompany the group.