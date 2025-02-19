The gesture in the video
FOR THIS Rapids goalie Niklas Hedl was suspended
Outrage in Hütteldorf! Rapids goalkeeper Niklas Hedl has been banned for one match by Senate 1 of the Bundesliga for "unsportsmanlike conduct" for his "provocative gesture" towards the Austria fans after the 1:2 derby. Green-White will lodge a protest. The "Krone" has the video evidence: The alleged "act" lasted a fraction of a second...
The penalty panel had to convene because the "provocative gesture" had not been in the area of perception of referee Weinberger and the VAR. But what can be seen? If you zoom in on the picture, the camera behind the goal shows Hedl walking back to the touchline after the final whistle to get his bottle. The ÖFB team goalkeeper grabs his crotch for a fraction of a second. But see for yourself...
That was enough for Senate 1 to suspend Hedl for one match. "The charge came as a surprise to us. After seeing the pictures and hearing Niklas' statements, who credibly assured us that he had not made a deliberate gesture towards third parties or even the fan stand, the decision is completely incomprehensible from our point of view," said Rapids head of sport Markus Katzer, stunned. "We will therefore register a protest, because we are absolutely convinced that our goalkeeper has been wrongly reported and should now be punished."
Comparative case Avdijaj?
Rapid will host LASK on Sunday, we will have to wait and see whether the green-white appeal will be dealt with before then.
Hartberg's Donis Avdijaj set a precedent in April 2024 in the league match against Rapid (see video above). The TSV attacker demonstratively and clearly grabbed his crotch after being sent off and was also banned for one match by the league after a successful protest. But conditionally!
