150 riders take a wrong turn in Algarve stage

Marco Haller was furious that no proper diversion had apparently been set up at the critical point. "The turn-off was not blocked by officials, we riders follow the motorcycles as usual. This is a joke, there should be consequences for the officials and organizers. For me it's pretty ridiculous, we suffer 190km to get into the perfect position and then it's all for nothing. It's very frustrating," said the Carinthian, who has been riding for the Swiss Tudor team since this year.